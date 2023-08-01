Trump Relentlessly Attacks Fox News, Bret Baier and DeSantis in Late Night Truth Social Bender

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News, its top anchor Bret Baier, his 2024 opponent Ron DeSantis, and a series of other foes in a late night spree of posts on his social media platform Truth Social.

“MAGA, which is most of the Republican Party, is very angry at FoxNews for continuing to push Ron DeSanctimonious, no personality and all, and guys like Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, who couldn’t even start a presidential run because of zero poll numbers, whose got his father’s look, but not his father’s brain,” Trump wrote in one post after midnight Tuesday morning.

“In almost every poll, DeSanctimonious loses to Biden, while I am far ahead of Biden,” he wrote in another, before going after Bret Baier over his interview with the Florida Governor which aired on Monday night.

Bret Baier of FoxNews (of course!) should have stated this fact during his SOFTBALL interview of DeSanctus. There are polls showing a 71 to 12 points up margin, but Fox just doesn’t want to go there. Why do you think I’m being Indicted every hour by the Left? I got DeSanctus elected, or he was “dead” at 3%, out of politics. Now he’s GONE once more, even with all of this CRAZY help from Fox – 2016 all over again!

He ended the post with a shot at Karl Rove for good measure: “He was interviewed today on FoxNews and has a serious case, along with Creepy Karl Rove, of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Republican Version. These guys should forget their failures!”

Trump also claimed Fox News lost half its ratings “because they are not MAGA strong and not MAGA SMART. It can be saved, but it won’t be easy!”

“Why does FoxNews keep featuring ‘losers’ like failed Presidential candidates ‘Aida’ Hutchinson, Crybaby Chris Sununu, who was ready to ‘run’ when he realized he was polling at ZERO, and Sloppy Chris Christie? Doesn’t make sense, nobody wants to watch them!” he wrote in another post.

In another, Trump lashed out at his former attorney general, William Barr, calling him “a marshmallow” and “A COWARD RINO.”

Those posts were followed by a spree of re-posts of supporters who posted memes calling Fox “fake news,” referring to liberals as “rotten commies,” and imposing an image of DeSantis and Fox News on the Titanic.

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment on the attacks from Trump.

