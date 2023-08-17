Trump Blasts Fox After Report About Skipping Debate: ‘Purposely Show the Worst Pictures of Me, Especially the Big ‘Orange’ One’

Former President Donald Trump blasted Fox News on Thursday morning on the heels of a CNN report that he is planning on skipping the first Republican presidential primary debate, which the network is set to host next week.

“Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it!” complained the miffed Trump on Truth Social. “Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!”

According to CNN, Trump “is not planning on participating in next week’s Republican presidential primary debate.”

He is reportedly weighing other options, including calling into other cable shows during the debate and joining Tucker Carlson — the ex-Fox star fired by the network earlier this year — for a one-on-one interview.

Trump has spent the whole of 2023 lambasting Fox for its supposed hostility toward him and affinity for his closest competition in the GOP primary, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Fox News Ratings are also way down because they never say ‘Trump’ or TRUTH, never talk about the Rigged Presidential Election, and is a Fake Polling Network. Our giant MAGA base, much bigger than anyone knows, does not like watching Fox play their games,” wrote Trump on the last day of 2022.

During a June interview with chief political correspondent Bret Baier — who’s moderating the debate with Martha MacCallum — Trump referred to Fox as “as hostile network” and defended his potential decision to skip the debate, asking Baier “Why would I let these people take shots at me?”

After the interview, Trump complained that his conversation with Baier had been “nasty.”

“There was nothing friendly about it,” he added.

