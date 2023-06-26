Trump Lashes Out At ‘Very Prejudiced’ Fox News: ‘I Don’t Know What Their Problem Is’

Former President Donald Trump called Fox News “very prejudiced” against him and said he doesn’t “know what their problem is” during an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Monday.

Asked for his thoughts on Fox News as of late, Trump said, “Well, I think they have some really great people and they have people that aren’t great, but I think their attitude is not good.”

He complained:

They don’t cover the election, and they don’t cover the frauds that took place, and they don’t wanna do it. They’re afraid to do it. I don’t know what their problem is, but they don’t cover a lot of things that they should be covering. They backed a loser, they backed a guy that can’t win, Ron DeSanctimonious I call him. He’s losing by 40 points, some people say 51 points. He’s losing by that and they give him so much time. I watched today, they gave him a live, a live presentation down at the border, which was very boring, and all he did was say “I would use various policies” and those policies are all my policies.

Trump claimed Fox “purposely didn’t cover” his own speech at the Faith and Freedom Conference on Saturday and said, “They’re very prejudiced in what they do and that’s okay because in 2016 they were just as bad, if not worse, and we ended up winning.”

He continued, “The night we won they were very nice, but you know what? We remember that. Now they’re not doing the job, and I will tell you, Newsmax is doing a great job. Newsmax, I watch a lot of Newsmax lately, they’re doing a great job.”

On his Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis, Trump said Fox was “pushing him, but they’re stopping now because he’s just not a good candidate.” Trump went on to compare DeSantis to 2016 Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush and said Bush and DeSantis were “very much like each other.”

Asked whether he would take part in the first Republican primary debate — which is set to be hosted by Fox News host Bret Baier, who conducted a tense interview with Trump last week — he said, “In many ways I’d love to, but in other ways it seems foolish.”

Pointing out that the other Republican candidates were far behind him in the polls, Trump suggested there was little to gain from debating people who were unlikely to get the Republican nomination on “a hostile network like Fox.”

“The interview with Bret, I thought it was fine, I thought it was okay, but there was nothing friendly about it. You know, it was nasty,” he protested. “Everything was unfriendly. No smiling, no ‘let’s have fun, let’s make America great again.’ Everything was like a hit.”

During his interview on Fox News last week, Trump mocked the network’s ratings decline and repeatedly called it a “hostile network” to Baier’s face.

Watch above via Newsmax.

