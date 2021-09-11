Trump Visits Cops in NYC on 9/11 and Jokes About Catching Covid During Group Photo

Donald Trump made several stops in a visit to New York City on 9/11, including taking a few minutes with local police officers to answer questions and take photos, during which he joked he would not catch covid from them.

As he waded into the crowd of uniformed officers for group photos, Trump remarked, “I’m not gonna catch anything from you.” The gathered officers laughed and said “no” as they gathered closely for several photos.

“If we do I’ll come back and blame you,” Trump quipped, garnering more laughs.

During the next minute or so they rearranged a few times, with Trump at one point making sure the “short ones” could get down in front and be seen in the photo. Many officers were taking selfies as Trump posed with thumbs up and the crowd generally chattering.

As they were wrapping up, Trump joked again about catching covid in the tight press.

“If I catch covid, I’m blaming you,” he said to one officer with whom he posed for a selfie with the group. The police officers laughed loudly.

It’s a good example of the kind of crowd interaction that has long bolstered Trump’s campaigning.

