Trump Wanted Military to ‘Beat the F*ck’ Out of George Floyd Protesters, ‘Just Shoot Them,’ Says New Book

Former President Donald Trump had an aggressive reaction to his fellow Americans protesting the death of George Floyd, reportedly telling his team that he wanted the military to “beat the f*ck” out of them, “just shoot them.”

The shocking claims are in a new book by the Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender, ‘Frankly, We Did Win This Election’: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, reported CNN’s Jake Tapper, who described the excerpt as “paint[ing] a disturbing picture of Trump’s White House in his final months in office.”

On June 1, 2020, Bender wrote, as Trump watched televised scenes of police growing violent with mostly peaceful protesters, he told his top law and military officers “that’s how you’re supposed to handle these people…Crack their skulls!”

“Beat the f*ck” out of the protesters, “just shoot them,” Trump reportedly continued.

After his advisers objected, the former president backed down from murder to maiming. “Well, shoot them in the leg — or maybe the foot, but be hard on them.”

“That’s the President of the United States watching from the safety of the Oval Office,” said Tapper, “while Americans who were peacefully protesting the horrific killing of George Floyd and some that were doing so not so peacefully were beaten and tear gassed just steps away from the White House.”

“This is the then-President of the United States talking about his fellow Americans,” Tapper continued, turning to former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) for her reaction. “It may be hard for folks to be shocked by Trump’s words, but this might be a new low. What do you think?”

“Unfortunately it doesn’t surprise me at all,” replied Love. “When you have a person that cares more about their own perception, that cares more about themselves, than they do about the American people, every single thing is transactional. It just seems to me that every single issue in the United States had more to do with him and how he was going to come out of it than actually solving the issue.”

Bender’s book “pointed out some things that we already know, and some things that were even more ugly than we thought,” added Love, “but it doesn’t surprise me, Jake, unfortunately.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

