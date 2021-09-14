Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens Effusively Praise Nicki Minaj for Vax Tweets: She’s ‘Not Intimidated’

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens had nothing but the utmost praise for Nicki Minaj on Tuesday night.

Minaj, you’ve probably heard by now, posted a series of tweets about the vaccines on Monday. She said she would likely get the vaccine eventually, and said other people should get the jab, but she raised questions about side effects of the vaccine and promoted the dubious claim that her cousin’s friend’s testicles swelled up because of the vaccine.

The rapper has been roundly criticized for that commentary — including a world leader and Dr. Anthony Fauci — but Carlson immediately touted her tweets Monday night.

He followed up Tuesday, issuing a brief correction because a Monday night graphic said it was the cousin’s testicles and not the cousin’s friend’s testicles.

Carlson went on to claim that people are mad because of her telling people to make the decision themselves, and not because of her spreading an unproven claim about vaccine side effects.

He brought up Joy Reid’s commentary (referring to her as “the crazed race lady”) and went out of his way to laugh at Reid for what he called “a fake urban accent.”

After talking about Reid for a bit longer, Carlson brought up how Minaj responded to the MSNBC host with “a remarkable tweet against that MSNBC host which unfortunately, it was so accurate we cannot read it on the air, ’cause it’s too over-the-top, but it’s hilarious.”

It’s unclear which tweet he was specifically talking about, but Minaj slammed Reid in one tweet calling the MSNBC host “a lying homophobic coon” and “Uncle Tomiana.”

A lying homophobic coon I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right? ☺️. Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths. Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys…@JoyAnnReid pic.twitter.com/tt93FM85uc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Carlson went on to say Minaj’s tweets are a “massive threat” to “the industrial lying machine.”

He then brought on Owens, and continued to praise Minaj for her tweets.

Owens said Minaj faced “the Ministry of Truth” and claimed that actually the people criticizing Minaj are the ones spreading vaccine hesitancy.

Carlson again commended Minaj by saying she’s “not intimidated.”

“It’s just so interesting to see someone who is not afraid in America.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

