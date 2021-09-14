Now Boris Johnson Is Weighing In on Nicki Minaj’s Swollen Testicle Vaccine Tweet Because 2021

Nicki Minaj has gotten into back-and-forths with Joy Reid and Meghan McCain in the past day, now she’s in a spat with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Minaj, for those of you wondering if the news Monday night was just a fever dream, posted a series of tweets about the covid-19 vaccines and shared an unproven claim about testicles swelling as a side effect of the shot. She said she would personally get vaccinated and encouraged others to do so because of the mandates, but her tweets overall received a lot of criticism.

During a press conference Tuesday, Professor Chris Whitty — England’s Chief Medical Officer — was asked directly about Minaj’s tweet and the fact she’s spreading this to millions of people.

Whitty responded by expressing frustration with “myths” and “ridiculous” claims going around.

He touted how many people in the UK have been vaccinated to date, and said while there are people with “strange beliefs,” discouraging others from getting life-saving vaccines is a serious issue.

“They know that they are peddling untruths, but they still do it. In my view, they should be ashamed,” Whitty added.

The Prime Minister then weighed in, starting by saying, “I’m not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be.”

“But I am familiar with Nikki Kanani,” Johnson continued, citing a top NHS GP who has urged vaccinations.

Minaj reacted to their comments on Twitter and posted some audio mocking Johnson with a posh British accent.

I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!

😍😍😍😍😍😅😂🥴 https://t.co/kXdKteVc7j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZmJ2sST8Es — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

And then Piers Morgan got involved and called her a “rude little madam” because of course he did.

Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today – but it’s most welcome. She’s peddling lies that will cost lives. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2021

Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe 😘😍 https://t.co/9Evnhnuj9l — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Madam, we met on @AGT when you appeared as a guest act – but you refused to say hello to my three young sons because you were ‘too busy’. Oh, and it’s ‘Piers’ – I know, we Brit names all sound alike. https://t.co/twedCv1Fae — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2021

Stop fkng lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of shit. https://t.co/3zkFCOHwYu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Minaj also had a few tweets regarding her tweet sharing the unproven claim about her cousin’s friend’s balls.

Omfg. My #cousin who has #TheFriend just texted me telling me to call him. *Bites Nails* Ugh! You idiots!!! If he saw this on the news it’s all your fault!!! It was supposed to be a secret 🤐🥴😫. If either of them ask, u ain’t heard it from me. Okay? *stares @ text 😭😂 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

