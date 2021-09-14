Now Boris Johnson Is Weighing In on Nicki Minaj’s Swollen Testicle Vaccine Tweet Because 2021

Nicki Minaj has gotten into back-and-forths with Joy Reid and Meghan McCain in the past day, now she’s in a spat with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Minaj, for those of you wondering if the news Monday night was just a fever dream, posted a series of tweets about the covid-19 vaccines and shared an unproven claim about testicles swelling as a side effect of the shot. She said she would personally get vaccinated and encouraged others to do so because of the mandates, but her tweets overall received a lot of criticism.

During a press conference Tuesday, Professor Chris Whitty — England’s Chief Medical Officer — was asked directly about Minaj’s tweet and the fact she’s spreading this to millions of people.

Whitty responded by expressing frustration with “myths” and “ridiculous” claims going around.

He touted how many people in the UK have been vaccinated to date, and said while there are people with “strange beliefs,” discouraging others from getting life-saving vaccines is a serious issue.

“They know that they are peddling untruths, but they still do it. In my view, they should be ashamed,” Whitty added.

The Prime Minister then weighed in, starting by saying, “I’m not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be.”

“But I am familiar with Nikki Kanani,” Johnson continued, citing a top NHS GP who has urged vaccinations.

Minaj reacted to their comments on Twitter and posted some audio mocking Johnson with a posh British accent.

And then Piers Morgan got involved and called her a “rude little madam” because of course he did.

Minaj also had a few tweets regarding her tweet sharing the unproven claim about her cousin’s friend’s balls.

