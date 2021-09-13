Tucker Carlson Touts Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Comments, Reads Aloud Her Swollen Testicle Tweet

Tucker Carlson took a moment during his Monday night show to tout Nicki Minaj’s comments about the covid-19 vaccines.

Minaj said earlier Monday that she isn’t vaccinated yet, that she will get vaccinated after doing “research,” and that others should get the vaccine so they can work and provide for their families. But she also spread a dubious claim about side effects of the vaccine and was roundly criticized for it.

Carlson started off by remarking, “So Nicki Minaj is a huge rap artist. Not sure there’s much overlap between her audience and this one, but our producers assure us she’s one of the biggest in the world.”

He then proceeded to read aloud her tweet about doing more research and her tweet claiming that a friend of her cousin’s got swollen testicles after being vaccinated. There is no evidence this is a side effect of the vaccines.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

After reading that full tweet, he said her take “seems sensible.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

