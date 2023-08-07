Tucker Carlson Bashes Fox News For Not Defending Infamous Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson complained that his old network didn’t defend Alex Jones when the infamous Infowars conspiracy theorist was booted from several social media platforms.

During an interview on his Twitter show with Tristan Tate, the internet personality who faces charges in Romania of rape, human trafficking, and organized crime alongside his brother, Andrew Tate, Carlson asked about free speech in America and the U.K. Tate brought up Jones as he listed off people and institutions that are standing up to cancel culture.

“You don’t have to agree with everything Alex Jones says,” said Tate, in a clip first reported by EyesOnTheRight. “I like Alex Jones.”

“I do too,” Carlson interjected as Tate proceeded to object to Jones being kicked off of YouTube, where he once hosted his InfoWars show.

“I don’t agree with everything Alex Jones says, and you don’t have to. But Bill Maher famously — and credit to him — said when Alex Jones got banned, he said we shouldn’t be banning people. He said I hate Alex Jones, but Alex Jones should be allowed to talk, everyone should be allowed to talk in the town square,” Tate said.

Carlson replied by bemoaning that “no one defended” Jones, adding “I was fishing out of the country and the company that I worked for, which is supposedly in favor of free speech, said not one word in his defense.”

When Carlson still worked for Fox News, he repeatedly defended Jones, an infamous conspiracy theorist who was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in damages for defaming families whose children died in the Sandy Hook massacre, children Jones falsely said were paid actors.

Carlson once described Jones as “a lot more talented than I am in a lot of ways,” and during one of the Sandy Hook trials, their text messages, which revealed the extent of their relationship, were leaked publicly.

