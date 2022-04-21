Tucker Carlson Says Alex Jones Is ‘A Lot More Talented’ Than He Is and He Doesn’t Understand Why People Hate Him

Tucker Carlson believes controversial commentator Alex Jones is “a lot more talented” than he is during a recent interview.

Carlson interviewed Savanah Hernandez, a former employee of Jones, for an episode of his Fox Nation show Tucker Carlson Today and the two began discussing the infamous man.

According to the progressive watchdog group Media Matters, Hernandez said, “Alex Jones banned from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. He was banned from everywhere, it was a mass banning. Mass censorship effort to silence him.”

“I’ve learned a lot of things from Alex Jones upfront and everything that he was telling me was not false. The people who condemn him and say that he’s a crazy conspiracy theorist do not listen to his show every single day. Cause I worked for him for two and a half years!” she continued.

Carlson said, “I couldn’t, of course, agree with you more. I’m just fascinated by the hate for Alex Jones. I’m not a daily Alex Jones viewer. I don’t view anything regularly, actually.”

He continued, “I think Alex Jones seems really talented. He’s smart. He’s funny as hell. Truly funny. He’s a lot more talented than I am in a lot of ways. That’s my takeaway from Alex Jones. But why is he such a threat? Like, why would you hate Alex Jones? I’ve never understood that.”

“Because he’s telling the truth, Tucker!” Hernandez responded.

