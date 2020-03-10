One big reason why Bernie Sanders is losing, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson argued Tuesday night, is because “he’s weak.”

“Yeah, Sanders is a socialist bomb-thrower who praises Fidel Castro, but it’s mostly talk in the end,” he said. “Underneath it all, Bernie Sanders may be the lamest revolutionary ever.”

Carlson argued that even though Sanders was screwed over in 2016, he “did not even complain about it, he dutifully showed up at the Democratic convention and endorsed Hillary Clinton. When the extent of her treachery became clear in those leaked emails, Sanders still campaigned for her, like the obedient little party hack he is.”

(That may be the first time

“What did Sanders learn from all of this? Not a single thing,” Carlson continued, bringing up the speed of how so many Democrats coalesced around Biden and how Sanders hasn’t been tougher on Biden as a result.

“A candidate who actually wanted to win would have paused the day after to reassess his campaign. For Sanders, this week was the time to tell the truth about what is happening, what we’re all watching — the Democratic nominating system is rotten and corrupt.”

Carlson said Sanders should be making an issue of Biden’s mental fitness, but the Vermont senator very much declined to do so during Monday night’s Fox News town hall, instead saying he wants to stick to political differences. Carlson suggested Sanders may not even want to win:

“You’re watching a professional loser. Sanders is all but admitting that now. He’s already promised to back Biden if Biden wins the nomination. He’s even pledged not to contest the convention if Biden falls short of a delegate majority… It’s pathetic, actually. Real revolutionaries go to the wall for what they believe, Bernie Sanders won’t even go to the convention, because that’s who Bernie Sanders is and who he’s always been.”

Carlson also chided Sanders for when he apologized after one of his surrogates attacked Biden as corrupt.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

