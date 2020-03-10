Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan, according to projections from Fox, CBS and NBC News.

The Michigan polls closed at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The state is home to 125 delegates, making it the largest in Tuesday’s primary.

After Biden’s impressive Super Tuesday success, the former vice president led in delegates going into the Tuesday primary. Biden had 664 going into the primary while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) followed him at 573. A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to win on the first ballot.

In 2016, Sanders won the Michigan Democratic primary, while Donald Trump won the Republican primary. Trump additionally beat Hillary Clinton in Michigan during the 2016 presidential election.

Despite Sanders’s 2016 victory, Biden went into the Michigan primary election with a 22.4 point lead in the state, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight also anticipated a win for Biden — their statistical model projected that Biden had a 99% chance of winning in Michigan.

“Biden is forecasted to win an average of 78 pledged delegates out of a possible 125,” FiveThirtyEight said. “In 80% of simulations, he wins between 70 and 86 delegates. He has a 99 in 100 (>99%) chance of winning the most delegates, much better than the second most likely winner, Sanders, who has a 1 in 100 (1.0%) chance.”

Silver also took to Twitter to explain that even if Sanders did win the Michigan primary, he still “falls about 100 more delegates *behind* Biden over the next 2 weeks.”

What happens is that even in this scenario ^^^ Bernie still falls about 100 more delegates *behind* Biden over the next 2 weeks. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 10, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]