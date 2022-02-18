Tucker Carlson Says ‘Neurotic’ AOC Isn’t a Woman of Color, But a ‘Rich, Entitled White Lady’

Tucker Carlson began his show by reviewing some excerpts from an upcoming book about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). In doing so, he said the second-term congresswoman and Latina is not a woman of color, but rather a “rich, entitled, White lady.”

The Fox News host had his producer read excerpts of the book, which is authored by writers at New York magazine. Several of the passages are fawning in nature and weave mundane videos AOC has posted online – such as her assembling IKEA furniture – into a grand narrative about her life.

Calling her “Sandy Cortez” as he always does, Carlson cited an excerpt of the book declaring, “Ocasio-Cortez is the first politician in history to live fully out loud while female. And the degradations of womanhood are deeply personal to her.”

“What exactly does that mean,” the Fox News host asked. Is it a trans thing? Honestly, we don’t know. She’s definitely loud.”

Speaking about the “degradations” line, Carlson remarked, “No one has done more personally to degrade American womanhood than Sandy Cortez has. She is living proof that 60 years of feminist liberation did not work. Sandy Cortez is not empowered. She’s neurotic and silly. She’s far more frivolous than any 1950s housewife ever was. June Cleaver was a more serious person. At least she made dinner.”

Carlson played a clip of Ocasio-Cortez doing a makeup tutorial in which she noted she’s a woman of color. He called this “funny” and added,

No one ever dares to challenge that description, but every honest person knows it is hilariously absurd. There is no place on Earth outside of American colleges and newsrooms where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a quote, woman of color, because she’s not! She’s a rich entitled White lady. She’s the pampered obnoxious ski bunny in the matching snowsuit who tells you to pull up your mask while you’re standing in the lift line at Jackson Hole. They’re all the same. It doesn’t matter what shade they are.

