Tucker Carlson Claims Nicotine Crackdown Is a Biden Plot to Make Working Class Men ‘More Passive and Easier to Control’

Tucker Carlson claimed that an effort by the Food and Drug Administration to crack down on nicotine in tobacco products is a Biden administration plot to make the population more docile.

The FDA is reportedly preparing to order tobacco companies to reduce the amount of nicotine in their products so as to make them less addictive.

“Nicotine is not the thing that gives you cancer,” the Fox News host told viewers Wednesday night. “It’s addictive but it also increases mental acuity, but they’re taking that out.”

The FDA is also reportedly preparing to ban Juul e-cigarettes (much to the consternation of Sean Hannity.)

“Now, what happens when you get off nicotine?” Carlson asked. “Well, your testosterone levels plummet and you gain weight, both of which the administration is for because you become more passive and easier to control.”

Carlson welcomed radio host Vince Coglianese to the show and said, “So, this is the new drug war we’re getting? Take nicotine away?”

Coglianese replied, “But at the same time, they’re sending out crackpipes using federal tax dollars.” He also noted the large quantities of fentanyl coming across the southern border, which has “stimulated the fentanyl crisis that’s killed over 100,000 Americans last year.”

He further postulated that efforts to decriminalize marijuana are part of an effort to make people more sluggish.

“So they’ve removed the drugs that make you sharper, and they’re importing the drugs that kill you and make you duller,” Coglianese said.

“Nicotine is one of the few remaining pleasures for ordinary people, particularly working class men, and now they’re taking it away,” Carlson responded.

“Yeah, how about no?” he added. “You can’t take my guns and you can’t take my nicotine. That’s a hard no on that. Sorry!”

Carlson is a former smoker who “constantly” chews nicotine gum, according to a 2017 profile in The New Yorker.

Watch above via Fox News.

