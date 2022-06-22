Sean Hannity pledged to vape a Juul e-cigarette on air if the Food and Drug Administration’s plan to ban the devices is implemented.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday the FDA is preparing to order Juul to take all of its e-cigs off the market. According to its sources, the announcement could come this week.

Fox News’ Trace Gallagher joined Hannity to summarize the news for the host and noted e-cig enthusiast, who last year was caught vaping on air after a commercial break.

“Juul has been trying to get on the right side of regulators by limiting its marketing and banning mango, mint, other sweet flavors,” said Gallagher. “The company even suggested a vaping device that can only be unlocked if you’re 21.”

Gallagher noted that Juul can appeal any such decision or revise its products, but that “both of those take a bunch of time and a whole lot of money.”

“They ban it, and I’ll do it live on TV and they can come and arrest me. How’s that?” replied Hannity.

Gallagher laughed and said something inaudible in response.

Hannity pivoted to the next segment.

“Now, while the Biden FDA wants people to stop vaping, many Democratic-run cities and states, they have no problem decriminalizing even hard drugs, even as overdose deaths are spiking.”

Watch above via Fox News.

