Tucker Carlson Mocks Kamala Harris as ‘Low I.Q. Wine Mom’ Who’s ‘Like a Dyslexic Poet’

Tucker Carlson brutally mocked Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest word salad.

Speaking at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Harris declared, “When we talk about the children of the community, they are children of the community.”

The vice president’s comment is reminiscent of similarly redundant or tautological remarks she has made in other venues, such as her statements about “the significance of the passage of time,” and how the U.S. “will assist Jamaica in Covid recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential.”

During Monday’s segment Carlson stated,

So, you never heard anything about Kamala Harris during the 2020 presidential campaign that wasn’t about her inspiring firstness. She’s Black and Indian. She’s a first, she must be excited. So she gets elected in the country wakes up the next morning and realizes, “Wait, we just elected a low-I.Q. wine mom as vice president.” So the administration tried to give her jobs. “Hey, fix the border. Wait, get Russia to pull back and not invade Ukraine.” That didn’t work. So now she’s become – and a lot of people do become this in middle age – just kind of a freelance philosopher. She’s like a dyslexic poet with a limited vocabulary, she just kind of bombs around the country emitting words. And they’re hilarious.

Carlson played the clip of Harris at the hospital about “children of the community.”

“When we talk about the children of the community, they are children of the community,” Carlson parroted. “And if you think that’s good, listen to her talk about electric buses.”

About buses, Harris stated, “On an electric bus, no exhaust. No diesel smell.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com