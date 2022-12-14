Tucker Carlson Says ‘Nazi Race Science’ Is the Only Way California Can Prove Who Gets Reparations

Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that the only way for the state of California to decide who qualifies for financial reparations for slavery is through “Nazi race science.”

The Fox News host made the statement as he discussed a proposal in the state to offer cash for descendants of slaves. In 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom (D) approved a task force to explore payments for restitution for slavery. The Reparations Task Force is currently in talks about who is eligible to qualify.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to Black California residents whose ancestors were living in the United States in the 19th century. This week, the group will talk about whether there could be additional eligibility requirements and what time frame reparations could hinge on.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host skewered the idea. Carlson argued the only way to tell which people are actually descended from slaves is through blood “purity” testing. He noted a century and a half has passed since slavery ended in the country and Americans have had “a lot of babies” in the time since.

“So at this point, there are plenty of White people in America who are descended from slaves, and there are plenty of Black people in America who are descended from slave owners,” he said.

Carlson added:

So how do you know who qualifies for government reparations? Well of course there is only one way to find out: that is old-fashioned race science. Nazi race science. So the state will have to certify the racial purity of its citizens in order to send them money. That’s gonna have to happen.

“Do we really want to go there?” he asked. “Do we really want to do that? Amazingly, liberals really do.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

