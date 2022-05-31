Tucker Carlson Says ‘White Liberal Guilt’ Has ‘Hurt More People Than Nuclear Weapons’ – and Candace Owens Agrees

Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens reacted to a Politico report about an alleged “exodus” of Black staffers from the White House. The report quoted anonymous sources who “describe a work environment with little support from their superiors and fewer chances for promotion.”

The White House hit back at the article on Tuesday.

“Politico singled out Black staff who left at a normal time for general turnover and then intentionally kept their own perspectives about their stories in the dark,” the White House told Mediaite.

Carlson welcomed Owens to his show, where the Fox News host appeared to exaggerate for effect.

“Candace, are you surprised at the racism, the White supremacy at the White House is so intense that black staffers are fleeing for their lives?” he asked.

Owens responded by trashing the staffers as unqualified and suggested they were hired because of their skin color, stating they “were just given these positions” and “they weren’t meant to do anything.”

“They never wanted them to actually do anything,” she continued. “They probably were under-qualified for the positions that they even had.”

At one point, Carlson asked, “Is there anything more destructive than White liberal guilt? It feels like it’s hurt more people than nuclear weapons.”

“It really has,” replied Owens, who cited the founder of Black Lives Matter spending millions in donations on real estate.

“It’s not just Black Americans that need to have an awakening,” she added. “It’s White Americans. You have to stop allowing people to manipulate you emotionally and tell you that you’re a bad person just because you’re born a certain color.”

Watch above via Fox News.

