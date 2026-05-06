Obama Slips Pointed Jab at Trump as He’s Asked About a Colbert White House Run

Former President Barack Obama stopped short of endorsing Stephen Colbert for president, an idea floated by the comedian’s fans online as The Late Show comes to an end, but still managed to slip a pointed jab at President Donald Trump by way of complimenting the late-night host’s potential.

Appearing on Tuesday night’s episode for an interview filmed at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Obama was asked by Colbert about the recurring joking-not-joking suggestion that he should mount a White House bid of his own once CBS pulls the plug on his long-running show later this month.

“I’m looking for a new gig soon. And a lot of people tell me I should run for president,” Colbert began.

“Well, you certainly have the look,” Obama replied as the host thanked him. “You have the hair.”

Colbert replied: “For the record, I think it’s a stupid idea. How dumb do you think it is for people to say that I should run for president?”

“The bar has changed,” the former president quipped, laughing to himself, without explaining what he meant.

“That is true,” Colbert joked back. “At times, subterranean. So, I don’t have to limbo so low!”

“Let me put it this way, I think that you could perform significantly better than some folks that we’ve seen,” the former president doubled down.

“Is that an endorsement?” the host asked.

“It was not,” Obama cracked.

The exchange came as Colbert enters the closing stretch of The Late Show, which CBS said last year it would end for financial reasons, though the decision landed shortly after Colbert criticized Paramount, CBS News’ parent company, over its settlement of a lawsuit brought by Trump.

Colbert’s final episode is expected to air on May 21, ending a franchise launched by David Letterman more than three decades ago. Colbert revealed in March that after the show ends, he’ll be helping write a new Lord of the Rings screenplay, produced by director Peter Jackson.

Watch above via CBS.

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