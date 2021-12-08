Tucker Carlson Warns GOP Is Pushing Biden Closer to War with Russia: ‘You’re Hearing That Constantly, Including on This Channel’

On Wednesday, Tucker Carlson doubled down on his criticism of Republicans he says are goading President Joe Biden into a game of chicken with Russia. Moreover, the Fox News host appeared concerned that some of this goading is happening on his own network.

The previous day, Carlson took GOP senators Joni Ernst (IA) and Roger Wicker (MS) to task over their rhetoric on Russia, as it maintains a significant military presence near its border with Ukraine. The Fox News host referenced Wicker’s appearance on the network earlier in the day, but on Wednesday he returned to Wicker and played a clip of his appearance on Your World with Neil Cavuto.

“It’s almost impossible to believe, but we actually are moving closer to a hot war with Russia,” said Carlson. “Now, the people driving this are incompetent. They have a decades-long record of incompetence. They have no fine motor skills whatsoever. So, once this begins to happen, they will not have control over the outcome. You could wake up one morning and it’s 1914,” he said, referencing the year World War I began.

“That’s where we’re moving,” he added, citing a CNN report indicating that the Biden administration is considering evacuating diplomatic personnel and other Americans in eastern Ukraine.

“Republicans are doing nothing to stop this,” Carlson said. “In fact, they’re egging the weak and incompetent president on to do more. ‘Oh, Biden is weak. He’s not standing up against Vladimir Putin!’ You’re hearing that constantly, including on this channel from Republicans. And the rhetoric is getting hotter and crazier and more disconnected from reality.”

He played a snippet of Wicker’s interview on Fox News the previous day.

Wicker stated he wouldn’t rule out “troops on the ground,” and also said that “we don’t rule out first-use nuclear action. We don’t think it will happen. But there’s certain things in negotiations – if you’re going to be tough – that you don’t take off the table.”

Carlson reacted with concern.

“First-use nuclear weapons, troops on the ground. Over eastern Ukraine. Is the fate of eastern Ukraine tied to some heretofore unknown core American interest that somehow we’re just not aware of. Is that in the constitution?”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com