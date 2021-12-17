Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation documentary about Kyle Rittenhouse, which was released on Thursday, included Soviet music in the background in the part about the prosecution in the 18-year-old’s trial.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse was acquitted last month on all charges related to the shootings.

Throughout the trial, Carlson’s team was with Rittenhouse and took viewers behind the scenes, including the aftermath of the acquittal. Following the trial, Rittenhouse’s attorney said that he kicked the team out of the room numerous times.

“What did you think of the prosecution,” Carlson asked Rittenhouse.

“The prosecutorial misconduct, in this case, is ridiculous,” replied Rittenhouse.

With Soviet music in the background and clips of reporters doing television hits, Carlson narrated, “The show trials [in] the Soviet Union were not televised. Zinoviev never made cable news.” Grigory Zinoviev was an ally-turned-enemy of Joseph Stalin and he was put on trial and executed.

“But the Soviet style of prosecution re-emerged when Kyle Rittenhouse went on trial,” continued Carlson. “It made for good television.”

A clip of Judge Bruce Schroeder admonishing prosecutor Thomas Binger played. The former told the latter, “Don’t get brazen with me!” That moment happened while Binger cross-examined Rittenhouse.

“The state’s case was so ridiculous, the prosecution’s own eye-witnesses clearly supported the self-defense narrative,” narrated Carlson. This was followed by a clip of Gaige Grosskreutz, the only survivor of the three men Rittenhouse shot on the night the latter was in Kenosha. Grosskreutz admitted he pointed a firearm at Rittenhouse.

A clip was then played of prosecutor James Krause saying, “Everybody takes a beating sometimes, yes?”

Carlson narrated that Binger “was revealed on live television as a lunatic. He argued that Kyle Rittenhouse had a legal duty to let the mob kill him. A soundbite played of Binger saying, “You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun.”

Carlson mentioned that “two days into jury deliberations, it emerged that prosecutors had deliberately withheld vital video evidence from the defense throughout the trial.”

“All Kyle could do was wait,” added Carlson.

Watch above, via Fox Nation.

