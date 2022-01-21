Tulsi Gabbard Calls Fox News Contributor Mike Pompeo a ‘Warmonger’ – On Fox News

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

During her appearance on Friday, she denounced “warmongers” and named Fox News contributor and Mike Pompeo as an example. Pompeo, of course, was secretary of state under Donald Trump.

Tucker Carlson is adamantly opposed to the United States taking actions that would increase tensions between the United States and Russia, let alone military intervention. Gabbard, who served in Iraq with the U.S. Army, has long opposed foreign interventionism.

Recently, there has been a growing bipartisan call for the Biden administration to take steps to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“My guess is that some of the people pushing for war don’t actually want a real war with Russia,” Carlson said. “It would tank our economy in a second.”

The host said he’s nevertheless concerned that these people will “talk themselves into getting us into a war inadvertently.”

Gabbard agreed and called out “warmongers” in the Trump administration, including Pompeo:

I’m deeply concerned about that because that’s very much the direction that we are headed. You know, Tucker, I look back to early 2017 when then-President Trump said, “Hey, it would be good if we got along with Russia.” You remember the reaction to that. Everyone from, you know, Democratic leaders, Republican leaders, people in the mainstream media – they said, “Absolutely no way.” There were people in Trump’s own administration, warmongers like John Bolton, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, who rejected outright it and went on [with] their own agenda, and we’re seeing the results of this now.

Carlson, who nodded at the mention of Bolton, remained stone-faced as Gabbard listed Pompeo’s name.

She went on to say that we are seeing “these warmongers escalating tensions and putting us in this disastrous position today.”

Watch above via Fox News.

