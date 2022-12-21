‘Ukraine Is Alive’: Zelensky Declares ‘Russian Tyranny Has Lost Control’ After Raucous Reception in Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received an uproarious standing ovation before delivering an address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

His speech came 10 months after Russia invaded Ukraine in an effort to take the capital of Kyiv and remove Zelensky as president. Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly expected a swift victory, but his forces have faltered in the face of fierce resistance.

After thanking members of Congress, Zelensky proudly told them Ukraine is “alive and kicking.”

“Against all odds and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking,” he said to raucous applause.

Wearing his signature brown fatigues, Zelensky said Ukraine and the United States first achieved “victory” early on when they convinced much of the world to support Ukraine’s cause.

“And it gives me good reason to share with you our first joint victory,” he continued. “We defeated Russia in the battle for minds of the world. We have no fear, nor should anyone in the world have it. Ukraine’s gained this victory and it gives us courage, which inspires the entire world. Americans gained this victory. And that’s why you have succeeded in uniting the global community to protect freedom and international law.”

At a press conference with President Joe Biden at the White House before his speech, Zelensky called Russia a “terrorist country.”

“This is the survival issue,” he said. “We are discussing sanctions and legal pressure on the terrorist country of Russia. Russia needs to hold to be held accountable for everything it does against us, against our people, against Europe, and the whole free world. ”

Watch above via CNN.

