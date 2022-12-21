Zelensky Calls Russia a ‘Terrorist Country’ From the White House, Proposes ‘Global Formula for Peace Summit’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky pulled no punches in slamming Russia on Wednesday during a press conference alongside President Joe Biden after their bilateral meeting.

In his remarks, Zelensky also repeatedly thanked Biden and the U.S. for ongoing support in fighting back against the Russian invasion.

“It will help us to defend our values of values and independence. And regardless of changes in the Congress, I believe that there will be bipartisan and bipartisan, bicameral support. And I know that everybody works for this,” Zelensky said, adding:

And of course, during all of my meetings today, we discussed issues of a standoff against the terror of Russia, the destruction of our energy infrastructure. We need to survive this winter. We need to protect our people and we need to be very specific in this area. This is a key humanitarian issue for us right now. This is the survival issue. We are discussing sanctions and legal pressure on the terrorist country of Russia. Russia needs to hold to be held accountable for everything it does against us, against our people, against Europe, and the whole free world. And it is very important that we have the peace formula. And for that, we offer very specific steps what America can do to help us to implement them. We have to follow a global formula for Peace Summit.

“I am thankful for our American counterparts that they feel us and understand how important it is to continue and stay on course and work on the integrity of the country and international rule of law. We will also meet as soon as our defense capabilities will be strengthened in the next few months. I don’t want to discuss it in detail right now. I believe you understand why. And I but I am very grateful to President Biden. Thank you for your attention to all of these issues. Glory to Ukraine,” Zelensky concluded, as Biden shifted to taking questions from the press.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

