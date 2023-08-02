‘Unscrewable’: Gutfeld Rages That Finding Ugly People Unattractive Isn’t ‘Lookism’

Fox’s Greg Gutfeld didn’t use the word “woke” when he explained on Tuesday that it’s not discrimination to find some people more attractive than others, but the segment about humans getting uglier fit the anti-woke mold as he concluded the concept of “lookism” is a lie — unlike Shakira’s hips.

Are people these days uglier than just a generation or two back? That’s a question a lot of people have apparently asked, enough so that there are studies and experts on the subject available for quoting on Tuesday’s Gutfeld! on Fox News.

After introducing the segment, Gutfeld cited and quoted facial analysis expert Shafee Hassan on the subject of functional matrix hypothesis, which holds that skeletal development is governed more heavily by contemporaneous circumstance rather than predetermined genetics. Hassan brought up the theory in the context of the latest edition of Contemporary Orthodontics, in which William R. Proffit and colleagues apply it specifically to jaw development.

The upshot was that people now are less attractive because of less developed jaw bones, which Gutfeld said may be true but dunked on the WNBA and Rep. Nancy Pelosi while saying so.

“Interesting. So apparently we have less pronounced jaws than previous generations. Guess he’s never watched the WNBA,” he said. “But also, older generations put more force on their facial bones, probably from gritting their teeth, you know, and fighting wars, and hunting wild animals, or dating Nancy Pelosi.”

He also poked fun at several male actors’ faces as showing signs of too much estrogen, and took a shot at Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney, and Lia Thomas on the subject of beauty. Also environmentalism and covid masks.

“Of course, some will tell you that people getting ghastlier is actually a good thing. If we want to control population growth, why not make ourselves unscrewable?” he joked. “Or maybe it’s a ruse to keep us wearing masks forever.”

He brought up media bias and said there’s a “rebellion” against beauty in our culture.

“The media says all bodies are beautiful even when our eyes disagree. But there’s been a rebellion against beauty, which is felt in art and culture, biology,” he said. “These days, entire ad campaigns are built around models you wouldn’t look at twice in a Wal-Mart.”

After some photos of days gone by, Gutfeld eventually got to the concept of “lookism” specifically.

“Now we’re told that our innate disposition to find certain people more attractive than others is actually a form of bigotry called ‘lookism,’ even though it’s normal to be attracted to people who don’t look sick or tired, puffy and obese, or all of the above,” he said, showing a picture of former CNN host Brian Stelter. “It’s now discrimination to find some people hotter than others.”

He wrapped up by saying it’s about “denial of truth.”

Or maybe, just maybe, people look better years ago because they took pride in their appearance. They had demanding jobs instead of staring at tiny screens all day. They didn’t gorge themselves on crap and then blame fat-shaming. And they didn’t waddle around in Crocs and pajamas like they were inmates at a mental ward. It feels as if we as a society have given up. Look at the cities, in entertainment and travel. Hell, we don’t even expect our models on the cover of swimsuit rags to be in shape, much less thin. And when we’re forced to accept it as appealing. It just doesn’t ring true. So this isn’t about ugliness. It’s about a denial of truth. As Keats said, “beauty is truth, and truth is beauty.” Beauty or an aspiration for it somehow always leads you to a truth about life. Like Shakira said, the hips don’t lie. Especially when they’re in two different area codes.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News Channel.

