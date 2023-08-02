Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld Dominate Cable News With The Top Shows In The Industry For July

Three Fox News hosts scored two shows in the top ten of the cable news ratings for the month of July. Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, and Harris Faulkner all pull double duty each weekday hosting both their own shows and successful panel programs on Fox, which retooled its prime time lineup last month to finally replace ousted opinion host Tucker Carlson.

Watters, who nabbed Carlson’s 8 p.m. time slot, ended July with the top two rated shows on cable news in terms of total viewers: The Five and Jesse Watters Prime Time.

The Five continued its long reign atop the cable news ratings with 2.59 million total viewers and 254,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic. The Five has been the top-rated show for the last seven consecutive quarters.

Jesse Watters Primetime came in second place overall with 2,403,000 total viewers, making it the most-watched show in prime time. Sean Hannity landed in third place overall with 2.16 million total viewers and 201,000 demo viewers.

Greg Gutfeld, who also co-hosts The Five, came in third place overall with his show Gutfeld! At 10 p.m. bringing in 1.983 million total viewers. Gutfeld! landed in second place in the demo with 252,000 viewers, just behind The Five. Watters landed in third in the demo with 207,000 viewers.

Faulkner, meanwhile, hosted the eighth and tenth most-watched shows with Outnumbered and The Faulkner Focus – respectively. Dana Perino, who also co-hosts The Five, almost pulled off the same feat as Watters, Gutfeld, and Faulkner as the news program she anchors with Bill Hemmer, America’s Newsroom, landed in 11th place overall on the charts.

MSNBC scored two shows in the top ten with Lawerence O’Donnell and Nicolle Wallace landing at seventh and ninth place – respectively. O’Donnell led his network with an average of 1.53 million total viewers for the week, while Wallace brought in 1.44 million.

Rachel Maddow, who only hosts her show on Monday, remained dominant when on the air. Maddow scored an average of 2.45 million total viewers and 220,000 demo viewers for the month, beating Fox and CNN at 9 p.m.

Anderson Cooper helmed CNN’s top-rated show for the month, landing at 27th overall on the cable news charts and bringing in an average of 674,000 viewers.

Fox News led both MSNBC and CNN in total viewers and in the demo for the month, while MSNBC came in a solid second and bested CNN for the 5th straight month in both total and demo viewers. Fox notched a five percent increase month-over-month in total viewers with its new lineup now in place, while both CNN and MSNBC saw ratings declines.

