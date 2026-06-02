Jon Stewart Erupts Over Wild ‘Epstein’ Link to Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert Mess

Jon Stewart devoted part of Monday night’s Daily Show monologue to mocking the mounting troubles surrounding President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 concert, before zeroing in on an unexpected detail – the talent recruiter helping assemble the event is named Jeff Epstein.

The host recapped the growing list of performers distancing themselves from the concert, which is being staged as part of events marking America’s 250th birthday. Of the nine artists originally announced on Wednesday, only a handful remained committed by Sunday after Martina McBride, The Commodores, Young MC and Bret Michaels withdrew from the event.

Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, and Flo Rida are still scheduled to perform.

“Damn, they didn’t want to be a part of Donald Trump’s personal and political concert,” Stewart joked before asking which performers remained attached to the event.

The host then played a social media video posted by C+C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams, whose response to criticism of the event went viral after he posted a bizarre video from the toilet wildly defending his decision to perform.

“If you thought Freedom Williams ranting about our murderous nation and our president with his [BLEEP] in his hand is the weirdest thing about how this concert is coming together, guess again,” the host said.

The show then cut to a cable news clip highlighting a CNN report about several artists connected to the event sharing the same booking agent, Jeff Epstein of Universal Attractions.

“Ta-da!” Stewart shouted.

“What the f*ck?” he said. “Jeff Epstein of Universal Attractions is in charge of – forgive me – recruiting talent for a Donald Trump party? That’s what you’re telling me?”

He continued: “In planning our country’s 250th birthday, somebody had to go into Donald Trump’s office and say, I know just the guy.”

“How bad do you feel for that guy? After years of being ‘not that Epstein,’ he finally gets all of his acts booked,” Stewart riffed. “It’s all coming up Epstein. And then the acts collapsed.”

“He finally thought he was going to get his happy ending – uh, his, um – but nope, nope, once again, they leave him hanging,” the comedian cracked.

After the audience winced at the joke, a blunt reference to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019, Stewart scolded his audience: “I’m sorry, too soon? Too soon? I didn’t know we had so many Epstein sympathizers in the room.”

Watch above via Comedy Central.

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