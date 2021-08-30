Video of Armed Taliban Standing Behind News Presenter Goes Viral: ‘Looks More Like a Hostage Video’
In the event that the world needed more evidence that Afghanistan is a very different place today than it was even a few weeks ago, a new video has emerged that puts that difference in stark relief.
BBC’s Yalda Hakim shared a short video clip purported to be of Afghan TV in which armed Taliban foot soldiers stand behind an Afghan television presenter while talking about the collapse of the Ghani government and telling viewers that the Afghan people should not be afraid of the new Islamic Emirate. Hakim tweeted:
The 42-second video paints such a stark image of how a “free” press can so quickly devolve when a government falls, particularly to a fundamentalist religious group such as the Taliban. And so the reaction to the video that went viral pretty much made that point. To wit:
…
