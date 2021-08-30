In the event that the world needed more evidence that Afghanistan is a very different place today than it was even a few weeks ago, a new video has emerged that puts that difference in stark relief.

BBC’s Yalda Hakim shared a short video clip purported to be of Afghan TV in which armed Taliban foot soldiers stand behind an Afghan television presenter while talking about the collapse of the Ghani government and telling viewers that the Afghan people should not be afraid of the new Islamic Emirate. Hakim tweeted:

Afghanistan TV – surreal This is what a political debate now looks like on Afghan TV, Taliban foot soldiers watching over the host. The presenter talks about the collapse of the Ghani govt & says the Islamic Emirate says the Afghan people should not to be afraid #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/oEverVgLOE — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 29, 2021

The 42-second video paints such a stark image of how a “free” press can so quickly devolve when a government falls, particularly to a fundamentalist religious group such as the Taliban. And so the reaction to the video that went viral pretty much made that point. To wit:

Depending on what he utters, this news anchor is sure to be shot – either by camera or by AK47! https://t.co/f70DGedLOJ — Abhishek G. Bhaya अभिषेक অভিষেক ابھیشک 加冕礼 (@abhishekbhaya) August 30, 2021

It almost looks like an SNL sketch. ☹️ https://t.co/aGfwLcuD1L — Matthew Kadish (@MatthewKadish) August 30, 2021

The world over, parody is dead because reality has killed it. "Do not be afraid", the anchor tells viewers as armed Taliban soldiers stand behind him, careful to show themselves on camera to the viewers. This scene would make for a brilliant semiotics class. https://t.co/5wDe74L32w — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) August 30, 2021

'Should not be afraid'. With grim-faced Taliban armed to the teeth all around him. Looks more like a hostage video. https://t.co/FU6MfARI2M — Alan Weston (@alanweston) August 29, 2021

Trying to think of all the articles I have read on 'Taliban 2.0' and their much improved communications strategy https://t.co/mCQ0sI4jDc — Debasish Roy Chowdhury (@Planet_Deb) August 30, 2021

