‘View’ Hosts Groan When Maggie Haberman Reveals Former Press Secretary is Likely Trump 2024 Running Mate

The hosts of The View audibly groaned when New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed the likely picks for running mate should Donald Trump decide to run for president again in 2024.

Haberman appeared on the ABC talk show to promote Confidence Man before its public release on Tuesday. They discussed the reported friction between Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), who is also seen as a potential Republican candidate for 2024.

Trump is “focused on Ron DeSantis in a way he isn’t on anybody else,” Haberman said.

The conversation moved to whether Trump will indeed run in 2024, and who he’ll run with. Since the former president has already established he will never partner with Mike Pence again, View co-host Navarro asked Haberman about who his running mate could be.

Haberman named one prominent senator and one former member of Trump’s White House.

“There are a couple of people whose names get mentioned,” Haberman answered, “and the one ho gets mentioned the most by people close to him is Tim Scott from South Carolina, the senator. And then Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is possibly the next governor of Arkansas.”

The mention of Trump’s former White House press secretary drew very audible groaning from Whoopi Goldberg, others at the table, and the audience.

“I didn’t mean to cause that. I’m sorry,” Haberman said, to which, Goldberg replied “it just came up out of my system.”

Watch above via ABC.

