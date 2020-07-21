Viral TikTok star and comedian Sarah Cooper, who has skyrocketed to fame by parodying President Donald Trump, opened up about her comedic process to MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

During her appearance on Deadline: White House, Cooper was asked about how she personifies Trump and his manic, rambling speaking style. Cooper’s acidly brilliant lip sync send-ups of bizarre Trump rantings have generated millions of views online and made her an online sensation.

Wallace, who confessed to being a huge fan, started by asking the comedian what it was like for “Trump to be in your head?”

“I have to say that it’s been kind of inspiring. And I think everyone should be a little inspired by Donald Trump.” Cooper reposed, tongue clearly planted in cheek. “You know, if there’s something you think you can’t do, just remember, Donald Trump is the President of the United States and that should just make you realize anything is possible.

“I have kind of been inspired by his confidence because I have this thing called imposter syndrome,” Cooper elaborated. “It’s where you are a woman and you basically just second-guess everything that you say. I have this little voice in my head that’s like, ‘You’re not good enough, you’re not smart enough, you can’t do this,’ which is basically opposite of the voice in Donald Trump’s head. The voice in his head is, ‘You’re the smartest person here, you’re smarter than the generals and the scientists and the doctors.’ It’s just like I feel like I’m getting just a little bit of that confidence that I wish more women had and I wish I had. And so I think it’s just been fun and exhilarating. I’m envious of his ability to BS his way through life and make it to be the most powerful man in the world.”

Wallace then followed up, pointing to Cooper’s decision to role play those who react to Trump’s absurd comments. “I want to ask you about your artistry,” she said. “It’s not just you as Donald Trump all of the supporting actors in your videos are just as brilliant. And they are — you are as them exactly as I would imagine a reporter sitting there as he’s giving his idiotic pronouncements. What do you think of after playing both sides of those?”

“Well, it’s interesting because it’s playing the subtext of Donald Trump,” Cooper explained. “It’s showing how confused he is or how he really doesn’t want to say he tested negative because that would mean that’s something bad about him or maybe he doesn’t understand that negative is good in that instance, but it’s also this subtext of the people in the room and so, you know, when he says you’re going to test that [idea of injecting disinfectant], right, and I’m like, me you know, I’m thinking that’s what Dr. [Deborah] Birx might have been feeling. She was just kind of trying to hide her head but maybe inside that’s what she was feeling. And I think a lot of the reporters, that’s what they’re experiencing is this need to be like, ‘What did you just say? That made no sense at all.’ But they’re not allowed to say that.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

