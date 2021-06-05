‘Wastin’ Away in Mar-A-Lago-Ville’: Jim Acosta Channels Jimmy Buffett To Break Down the Latest Trumpian Claims

CNN’s Jim Acosta channelled a well-known Jimmy Buffett hit in a monologue criticizing some of the latest claims coming from former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

“The insurrectionist-in-chief is back in the news this week,” Acosta began. “You remember Donald Trump and his motley crew — or is that motley coup?”

Acosta played several clips from a recent QAnon conference where Sidney Powell claimed that Trump could “simply be reinstated” as president, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn appeared to endorse a coup like the one in Myanmar. (Flynn later attempted to walk back those comments.)

A video of “the MyPillow Guy,” Mike Lindell’s, recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live was next. “It did not go well,” Acosta said dryly, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence saying that he and Trump might not “see eye to eye” on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Don’t see eye to eye?” Acosta asked incredulously. “Agree to disagree — on an insurrection? What makes this so dangerous is that this could happen, again.”

“There is no mechanism for Trump to get reinstated,” he said. “That is delusional. If Trump really believes he will be back in the White House this August, he should get help. You are not well, sir. You need to get over this.”

“Same goes for the GOP,” Acosta continued. “It’s as if much of the Republican Party is trapped in a Jimmy Buffett tune. Wasting away again in Mar-A-Lagoville. Some people claim that there’s an orange man to blame, but I know it’s my own damn fault.”

Acosta also compared Trump’s life to a country music song: “He’s lost the House. He’s lost the Senate. He’s lost the White House. His website. If he had a dog, the dog would leave him, too.”

“But perhaps what we are witnessing, these days, is more of a slow-motion coup,” Acosta said, mentioning several states that had enacted new laws making it harder to vote and the “sham audit” in Arizona.

“More than 100 scholars said it best this week: our democracy is fundamentally at stake,” he concluded. “History will judge what we do, at this moment. Please, no more elections to assault. If it happens again, it will be our own damn fault.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]