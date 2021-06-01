Former Donald Trump “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell claims that the ex-president can “simply be reinstated” and take over the rest of Joe Biden’s time in the White House.

Powell was in Dallas, Texas on Memorial Day weekend at the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup.” This was the same QAnon conspiracy theorist conference where Powell’s old client, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, spoke approvingly of a Myanmar-like military coup taking place in the United States.

Powell also spoke at the conference, and she received applause as she insisted that the presidential election could be overturned. The audience especially went wild after she said “It should be that he can simply be reinstated, that a new inauguration date is set, and Biden is told to move out of the White House and President Trump should be moved back in.”

“I’m sure there’s not going to be credit for time lost, unfortunately, because the Constitution itself sets the date for inauguration,” Powell continued. “But he should definitely get the reminder of his term and make the best of it, that’s for sure.”

The baseless remarks from Powell come after her involvement with Trump’s team and their failed attempt to legally dispute the results of the 2020 election. She advanced numerous conspiracy theories in that capacity, which not only resulted in her getting exiled from Trump’s legal outfit, but it also led to numerous lawsuits which she is currently bogged down in.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Powell months ago in retaliation to her claims that they rigged the 2020 election as part of a massive international conspiracy. As part of her legal defense, Powell has called for the suit’s dismissal because “no reasonable person” would take her election conspiracy-mongering as “statements of fact.”

Even though Powell got the chance to meet with Trump directly in the last weeks of his presidency, her conspiracy theories put her at odds with the rest of Trump’s legal team. Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis threw Powell under the bus back in November by insisting she wasn’t actually partnered up with them, and Giuliani had to distance himself from her repeatedly after that.

Powell’s not the only one pitching the groundless, unconstitutional idea of Trump’s reinstatement. It appears that notion has been entertained by Trump though, for the former president is reportedly suggesting that he expects it to happen by the end of summer.

