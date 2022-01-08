WATCH: Acosta Calls Trump the ‘Orange-Headed Love Child of Rupert Murdoch and David Duke’

CNN’s Jim Acosta on Saturday called former President Donald Trump “the orange-headed love child of Rupert Murdoch and David Duke,” after rebuking Republican lawmakers who raised the idea of secession — such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who suggested a “national divorce.”

“Let’s be honest, a lot of these agitators, instigators, they’re not going to be doing the fighting themselves,” Acosta said, before referencing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) walking back his Jan. 6 comments on Fox News. “We’ve already seen what happens when the going gets tough for Senator Ted Cruz. There won’t be a battle of Cancun. They can take our lives, but they can’t take our tequila.”

“No, these instigators will send others into battle,” Acosta continued. “They’ll send our young adults, our teenagers, your teenagers, to do the fighting. Just like what happens in any other war. And for what? Or should I say for whom? The orange-headed love child of Rupert Murdoch and David Duke, who said this to one of his propaganda networks about the anniversary of January 6th?”

Acosta then played a clip of Trump lamenting that aerial footage of the crowd on Jan. 6 is never shown because “it was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoke before.”

“He’s sick. That is sick,” Acosta said. “And his party right now is changing state voting laws and running candidates who peddled the big lie to oversee elections all because of that deranged lunatic. The same party that barely showed up to commemorate the first anniversary of January 6th may win control of Congress this year and begin plotting to install trump as president in 2024. Yes, even if he loses again.”

Acosta then called on the Justice Department to “investigate the real case of voter fraud from 2020, Trump’s voter fraud, the way he and his cabal pressured state officials and his own vice president to steal the 2020 election and then cover it all up.”

“They didn’t want to stop the steal, they were doing the stealing,” he added.

