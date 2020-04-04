WATCH Bill Maher Rage Against Trump’s Coronavirus Poll Bump in New Rules Segment: ‘A Crisis is No Time to Think’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher took aim at President Donald Trump’s recent bump in polling amid the coronavirus pandemic, noting that Americans often reflexively rally around leaders in times like these “because a crisis is no time to think.”

HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher returned Friday night with an episode that was shot in the host’s back yard, featured taped remote interviews with several guests, and which concluded with the show’s regular “New Rules” segment.

Maher ranted that Americans rally around presidents during crises even if those leaders contributed to the crisis, and gave former President George W. Bush as an example. He noted several warning signs of the September 11, 2001 attacks that were missed, and cracked “Al qaeda did everything but send Bush an email that said ‘September 11: Save the Date!'”

He then turned to the coronavirus pandemic, and noted that through an effective response that included a robust testing regimen, South Korea has avoided the catastrophe that has taken root in the United States, and slammed Republicans for consistently trying to “dismantle” the government.

“We can only be safer when every last one of them is voted out,” Maher said.

Trump did enjoy a surge in the polls about a week ago, but new polling this week showed Trump’s numbers beginning to tank as the pandemic worsens.

Watch the clip above via HBO.

