WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Supports Women’s Right to Choose AND Texas Abortion Law in Baffling Take

Caitlyn Jenner tried to have it both ways by claiming that she supports “a woman’s right to choose,” but also backs Texas’ controversial anti-abortion bill.

Jenner gave an interview to CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Tuesday in which she dismissed concerns about her candidacy for governor of California despite her poll numbers trailing Gavin Newsom (D). At one point in the conversation, Keilar asked Jenner for her take on Texas’ abortion law after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block it, effectively banning abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy.

“On that issue, where are you?” Keilar asked. “Do you think that California should have a similar law?”

Jenner’s answer:

I am for a woman’s right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws. So I support Texas in that decision, that’s their decision. But as far as being a woman’s right to choose, I don’t see any changes in our laws in California in the future.

Keilar followed up by asking how can Jenner how can she support Texas’ law and a woman’s right to choose when those stances contradict each other.

“You’re fine with the Texas law?” Keilar asked. “Even though you say that you support abortion rights, you are fine with a law that essentially outlaws abortion?”

“I think that they have the right in their state to do what they want to do,” Jenner said. “Now do I agree with the decision or not? No. To be honest with you I actually probably do not agree with the decision. But I agree that they do have the right to make their own decision.”

Watch above, via CNN.

