CNN’s Brooke Baldwin held back tears and at one point broke down while interviewing Minneapolis City Council member Andrea Jenkins about the death of George Floyd Thursday afternoon.

Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground. The four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired, but his family has said that they want them all to be charged with murder. A video of the incident went viral and protests have ensued nationwide since Tuesday.

On Thursday, Baldwin showed a clip of Jenkins singing “Amazing Grace” during a city council meeting before introducing her onto CNN.

“That voice you just heard was that of Minneapolis city council vice president Andrea Jenkins who joins me now,” Baldwin said. “Excuse me, Miss Jenkins, your voice, that song, with just everything that’s been happening.”

As the introduction continued, Jenkins tried to hold back her emotions as Baldwin described how Floyd was killed: “You [Jenkins] have said that George Floyd’s death felt like a symbol ‘For a knee on the neck of black America.'”

Jenkins detailed the incidents of police brutality and racism in her city, naming Philando Castile and Terrance Franklin, while saying she didn’t condone violence and looting going on during the protests.

“There are so many emotions as I’m sitting here listening to you, I’m having my own. I’m surprised at my own emotions on TV with you,” Baldwin said as she began to wipe away tears. “As a white woman, aware of my own privilege in this country, I’m so angry, I can’t even begin. Forgive me [for crying].”

“It’s a human emotion, Brooke,” Jenkins said. “I think that’s what sparked so much outrage is there was no regard for humanity or human life in the video we witnessed.”

Watch above, via CNN.

