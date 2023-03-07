CNN This Morning waded into the essential but dangerous territory of critically reviewing Tucker Carlson’s misleading presentation of January 6th footage Monday night.

Carlson and his producers obtained exclusive access to security footage from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which was used Monday evening to rewrite the violent attack on the Capitol in a completely different manner which belied hours of violent footage already released.

Katilan Collins soberly introduced the segment, which featured CNN Media Analyst Sara Fischer, who did most of the heavy lifting. One could tell that the energy on the set of the morning show was caution mixed with a sickening sense from television personalities that couldn’t believe Carlson was being so disingenuous and dangerous in his portrayal.

Finally, it was Don Lemon who exposed the “danger” of McCarthy’s decision to exclusively give Carlson access to the footage, given Carlson’s poor reputation earned from years of gaslighting and duplicity.

The whole sordid deal is disgusting, and difficult to even write about the outlets that are responsibly criticizing Carlson, who is a cretin that operates with impunity at Fox News because he rates well and helps make money, despite his ruinous approach to civility. Seriously, fuck that guy.

Watch above via CNN.

