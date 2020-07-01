Fox News anchor Sandra Smith addressed the firing of her co-host Ed Henry on Wednesday’s edition of America’s Newsroom.

“A moment now for some news about the co-anchor of this program, Ed Henry. After a recent claim and investigation involving sexual misconduct in the workplace, Ed has been terminated from Fox News,” Smith announced. “In an internal memo to employees, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace addressed this very serious issue in an effort to bring full transparency to it and emphasize that we will continue to strive to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees.”

“Rotating anchors will be sitting in with me until a replacement is named,” she stated.

Fox News announced on Wednesday that Henry had been terminated following a sexual misconduct allegation made by a former Fox News employee. After an investigation of the claim by an independent law firm, Henry was fired, the network said.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]