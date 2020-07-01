Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced he will no longer be taking White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advice on Fox News’ The Laura Ingraham Show, Tuesday claiming Fauci “has been wrong every time” about the pandemic.

After Laura Ingraham noted that Texas’ increase in coronavirus cases has been compared to New York’s issues with the virus, Patrick said, “reality is a lot different.”

“We’ve had 2,424 people die and New York has had over 31,000. Even California has had almost three times as much as Texas, and remember Laura, those two states have been locked down the whole time while we have been open, so locking down doesn’t work,” he declared, claiming, “If it did, those two states would be doing better than Texas.”

“Fauci said today that he’s concerned about states like Texas that skipped over certain things. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about, we haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him,” Patrick continued, adding, “You know, you have a lot of doctors on your show from day one, your doctors have been right almost every time, and he has been wrong every time on every issue.”

Patrick concluded, “I don’t need his advice anymore. We will listen to a lot of science, we will listen to a lot of doctors, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott and myself and other state leaders will make the decision. No thank you, Dr. Fauci.”

Abbott paused the state’s reopening plans last week after cases skyrocketed, with Texas reportedly receiving an “all-time daily high” of 5,489 new coronavirus cases in one day.

Watch above via Fox News.

