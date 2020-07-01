BREAKING: Fox News Fires Ed Henry After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Fox News has fired anchor Ed Henry following a sexual misconduct allegation by a former network staffer.

According to an internal memo sent to staff by Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace Wednesday morning, the anchor’s termination follows an investigation into the allegation of misconduct.

“On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago,” the memo stated. The America’s Newsroom anchor was suspended pending an investigation from an outside law firm.

“Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” Scott and Wallace wrote.

Henry, a longtime Washington D.C. correspondent for Fox News and host of Fox & Friends Weekend, was promoted to co-anchor of America’s Newsroom following Bill Hemmer’s elevation to his own 3 p.m. show. He anchored the show alongside Sandra Smith.

The memo goes on to note Fox’s overhaul of its HR operation in January 2017, implemented to address sexual harassment complaints at the network.

