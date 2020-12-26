Attilio Guarino is the owner of Ava’s Kitchen and Bar in Kenilworth, New Jersey and during a Saturday morning appearance on Fox & Friends Weekends, called New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio a “piece of shit” while complaining about public health guidelines that are hurting small businesses amid the still surging spread of Covid-19. His derisive comment went unchecked by host Will Cain.

Perhaps no type of business has been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than independently owned restaurants, many of whom have had to pivot to outdoor dining or delivery and pick-up options. Cain asked Guarino how he is surviving as a business owner. “Well, we are open at this point,” he replied. “But we are operating at a loss every week.”

The New Jersey restaurant owner then appeared to deliver prepared remarks. “I want to keep my message short and sweet,” he noted. “We can’t continue to follow these executive orders. They must end.”

“And my message is out for New York right now. New York needs to open. Case closed. Don’t worry about what Cuomo says or piece of shit de Blasio, they need to open right now,” Guarino continued.

“Most restaurants are in fear of losing their liquor license. Okay? What good is your liquor license if you are going to close for good in the next two months? Everyone needs to open and need to open right now,” the restaurant owner pleaded. “So they have two choices. You either fight or you surrender and that is it. We need to open. And then leave it up to the people. Let them decide whether or not they want to support small businesses. Because we have been fighting right now for nine months straight. We are following every executive order and we are getting nowhere. So we have to do what we have to do what we have to do and that is this, we need to open.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]