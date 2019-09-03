The eye of Hurricane Dorian, just downgraded to a Category 3, remains more than 100 miles away from Port St. Lucie FL. But a live hit from that Florida town gave Fox News views a sense of the storm’s power.

Tuesday morning on America’s Newsroom, correspondent Griff Jenkins delivered a report while standing at the edge of a seawall. And over the course of two chaotic minutes, the correspondent got absolutely drenched by some massive waves crashing down right near him.

“These are just the outer bands, you have to realize,” Jenkins said.

Anchor Sandra Smith, leading coverage from the studio, tried to ask Jenkins a question.

“Have you basically seen the area completely evacuated at this point?”

Jenkins tried to answer, but with the waves continuing to crash down, ultimately decided he ought to make a break for it.

“I’m just going to step out of the way,” Jenkins said. “Our viewers need to see this seawall that’s happening here.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

