President Donald Trump called in to Fox News on Sunday morning to discuss how talks with Iran collapsed — and what comes next.

In a phone interview on Sunday Morning Futures with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo, the president confirmed the announcement he’d made on Truth Social moments earlier — that the U.S. will begin a naval blockade on all ships entering and leaving the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’re going to be blockading,” Trump said. “It’ll take a little while, but it’ll be effective pretty soon. And we had meetings yesterday — as you said, lasted 21 hours. That was a long meeting. We had some very, very good representatives, as you know. “JD [Vance] and Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner]. So we were well represented. But we didn’t get there on the important issue. They want to have nuclear weapons. They’re not going to have nuclear weapons.”

Bartiromo asked Trump to get into specifics on how the talks broke down. Trump responded by claiming Iran’s leaders tried to act as though “they had the cards.”

“They don’t have the cards,” Trump said. “Their army and their whole military is obliterated. The whole place is obliterated. And as you know, levels of leaders are gone. They’re literally gone. Khamenei’s gone, the whole thing is gone, the whole place is gone. They have one thing that they can do. They can say, ‘well, gee, we’re gonna put a mine someplace…just a mine…we’ll drop one mine, two mines.’ And … if you have a ship that costs a billion dollars, you say, ‘well, you know, I prefer not getting whacked by a mine, losing my ship or damaging it badly, at least.’ And so that’s a little bit of a thing that they can do…but you know, it’s extortion. And they’re extorting the world.”

Trump went on to characterize the talks as “very friendly,” but made clear he has a red line.

“We had a very intensive negotiation, and toward the end it got very friendly,” Trump said. “And we got just about every point we needed, except for the fact that they refused to give up their nuclear ambition. And that’s the only point, frankly, to me, that was the most important point by far.”

Watch above, via Fox News

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