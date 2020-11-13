WATCH: Geraldo Recounts Personal Phone Call with ‘Frustrated’ and ‘Wounded’ Trump

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera recounted his recent personal phone call with President Donald Trump, revealing that the president is “frustrated” and “wounded” over the 2020 election results and how he’s been treated over the past four years.

Recounting his call with the president to Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, Rivera said, “He seemed to me like a heavyweight champion in the final round of the fight. He’s getting ready to answer the bell, he knows he’s behind on all the ref’s cards, and his only hope is a knockout blow, a long shot.”

“He told me he was a realist, he told me he would do the right thing,” Rivera continued, adding, “Every impression he gave me, Harris, was that if the process went against him and he was satisfied that every legitimate vote had been counted and every illegitimate vote had been thrown out, that he would follow the edict of the Constitution of the United States and surrender the office.”

Rivera detailed, “He’s not feeling sorry for himself. He’s angry in a smoldering way about how he’s been treated since the moment he took office… He mentioned specifically Russia and the impeachment and how everything he does or says is construed so evilly.”

“He had some frustration, but he definitely seemed to me like the commander-in-chief who is willing to deal with whatever the results were,” he noted.

Rivera also revealed that Trump is “frustrated over the timing of the Pfizer vaccine and how didn’t they know two weeks ago that this thing was going to be so effective and it was going to go to the FDA for emergency approval,” declaring, “I think that there’s great frustration. I think that that’s really the sentiment that I drew from this conversation, that this is a frustrated man.”

“I think that he is wounded, but he’s still strong, and he wants to do everything he can to make sure this is a just result,” he claimed.

Rivera concluded by saying that if Trump leaves office in January, he has “no doubt that this man will rise to the occasion again and run in 2024.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]