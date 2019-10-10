GOP Sen. Cory Gardner had a lot of words but no answer for reporters who asked him if he thought it was wrong of President Donald Trump to ask foreign countries for election help.

“Do you believe it is appropriate for the President of the United States to ask a foreign leader to investigate a rival?” a reporter asked the Colorado Republican on Thursday. “Yes or no?”

“This is what we’re gonna get into, the Senate Intelligence Committee is having an investigation, a bipartisan investigation, unfortunately though what we’ve seen is a very political process take over. If you look at what Al Green in Texas, member of Congress, has said ‘we need to impeach President Donald Trump now otherwise we might not be able to beat him in November’ that’s about politics,” Gardner said.

“Have I answered your question,” Gardner asked the reporter.

“No you didn’t,” he responded.

Gardner proceeded to vacillate between endorsing a non-partisan investigation and deriding investigations into Trump as partisan without ever saying if he thought if Trump asking Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden was wrong.

“This is about politics of moment and that’s why they’re trying to do this now,” Garnder said. “Look he American people will have a choice, in an election coming up and see this transparent, I hope, investigation. Right now you’re seeing is Nancy Pelosi and the House of Representatives trying to drive a very partisan process. I’m not going to fall into that before we get all of the facts and see the results of a serious non-partisan investigation.”

Gardner is up for re-election in Colorado in 2020 and is regarded as a vulnerable incumbent.

