Hannity, Tucker Carlson Falsely Accuse Cory Booker of Keeping Silent on Fairfax Sex Assault Allegation

On Wednesday, Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson both accused 2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) of staying silent on the sex scandal involving Virginia’s Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax (D).

Yet Booker, has, in fact, spoken out, saying it took “tremendous courage” for the accuser to come forward.

“It takes tremendous courage for someone to come forward in the way that she did,” Booker told CNN’s Manu Raju on Wednesday — referring to Dr. Vanessa Tyson, who has accused Fairfax of sexual assault.

Booker added: “This is a deeply disturbing allegation that should be thoroughly investigated.”

During Wednesday’s show, though, Carlson accused Booker of dismissing Tyson “completely today as unimportant.”

After playing a clip of Booker saying the focus in on calling for the governor to step down, Carlson then said this: “Booker’s got better things to focus on than some girl in California who’s alleging sexual assault against one of his partymates. The Cory Booker of just a few months ago would be disgusted by the Cory Booker you just saw. Back then sexual politics seemed more important than race politics. And now, it’s the other way around. It’s the never-ending car crash of intersectionality.”

Then, on his show an hour later, Hannity also pointed fingers at Booker and accused him of not speaking out when the one accused was a Democrat.

“Let’s not ever forget what they did to Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh,” Hannity opined during a segment aimed at showing the Democrats’ double standard.

“Where’s Kamala Harris tonight? Where is ‘Spartacus’ Cory Booker? Where is Elizabeth Warren?” Hannity later asked. “Do they believe this accuser? Do they stand with all survivors of sexual abuse or only when it’s made against a Republican or a conservative? Is it just about politics, not about the cause?”

