Nine House Democrats, including lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), walked across the Capitol on Monday evening to officially deliver to the Senate floor the article of impeachment accusing Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection, marking the second, unprecedented time a president has been sanctioned by the lower house.

Raskin then read out the impeachment article in the well of the Senate.

Trump was impeached by a historic, bipartisan majority in the House on January 13th, just one week after a pro-Trump mob laid siege to the Capitol and disrupted the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s victory, resulting in five deaths, including one police officer. Trump infamously refused to condemn the rioters in real time and sent several Tweets that appeared to revel in the chaos, among them was a video that expressed sympathy with the violent insurrectionists, saying: “We love you, you’re very special.”

Last Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule for the upcoming trial of Trump. The House’s delivery of the article of impeachment on Monday will be followed by the swearing in of Senators on Tuesday. Then, there will be a two-week pause as the Senate addresses confirming Biden’s Cabinet appointees and the looming Covid-19 pandemic. The trial will then commence on Tuesday, February 9th.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]