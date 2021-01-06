Trump Revels in Capitol Chaos: These Are the ‘Events That Happen When a Sacred Landslide’ is ‘Viciously Stripped’

President Donald Trump addressed the insurrection led by his supporters on the nation’s Capitol building Wednesday, essentially reveling in the chaos he caused from the perspective of an aggrieved and increasingly delusional individual convinced that he’s been wronged.

While cable news pundits and blue checks on Twitter discuss the prospect of the 25th Amendment and impeachment with just 14 days left in Trump’s single term, the president continues to foment more animus with his base of supporters convinced by his baseless conspiracies of a rigged or stolen election.

During a midday “Save America Rally,” Trump’s surrogates like Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr ginned up the crowd with inciteful rhetoric that included “trial by combat” and taking the fight to their political opponents. Trump followed by repeating lies that he had the election stolen from him and encouraged the angry mob to march on the Capitol Building, promising to join them. (He didn’t)

Shortly after the rally ended, the mob stormed the building while both Congressional bodies debated objections about certifying the Electoral College results. The mob overwhelmed security and reportedly vandalized much of the building. An armed conflict led to the death of a woman believed to be a Trump supporter. It was, by any stretch of the imagination, a very dark day in US history.

But Trump’s reaction was strangely contemplative “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” he wrote in the Tweet. “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

Sharing peace and love with a mob that overwhelmed the nation’s capital is clear evidence that Trump seems somehow pleased with the chaos he incited in the Capitol Building, which underlines the scorched earth policy he appears to be following after losing the 2020 general election to President-elect Joe Biden.

UPDATE 6:40 p.m ET — Twitter has deleted the president’s tweet.

