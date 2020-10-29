WATCH: Jim Acosta Posts Video of Maskless Trump Fans Jeering Him, Chanting ‘CNN Sucks!’ as He Adjusts Covid Mask

CNN’s Jim Acosta posted disturbing video of a maskless Trump throng jeering him as he put on a Covid mask to do a live shot, chanting “CNN Sucks!” and other indecipherable screams.

Acosta is no stranger to vitriol, from President Donald Trump himself or his supporters. On Wednesday evening, the senior White House correspondent posted video of his latest run-in with the Trump faithful — a mostly-maskless sea of supporters in Goodyear, Arizona.

In the video, Acosta is adjusting his Covid mask and his earpiece as the crowd surrounds the press pen venting spleen and droplets in his direction.

“This happens at just about every Trump rally. I’ve covered five presidential campaigns… long enough to know this isn’t normal,” Acosta wrote, and struck an introspective note by adding “Sometimes I’ll scan the crowd, not for the folks who are chanting but for the people who look back at me silently, letting me know they know it’s wrong”.

As the coronavirus pandemic worsens and Trump continues to hold super-spreader rallies, the image of a masked and besieged Acosta is a neat — if not clean — illustration of the times.

The jeering had either subsided or was simply inaudible to viewers when Acosta delivered his live hit.

