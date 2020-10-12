CNN’s Jim Acosta deftly handled a chorus of “CNN sucks” chants from rally-goers in Sanford, Florida where President Donald Trump is holding his first proper political rally since his diagnosis of being infected by the potentially deadly Covid-19 contagion.

Coming out of a package that addressed the current political landscape just three weeks out of the general election, in which Trump is down roughly ten points in many polls, Acosta revealed President Trump’s campaign plans to Wolf Blitzer. But as he continued, viewers could easily hear chants of “CNN sucks!” a beloved chestnut from MAGA fans going back to 2016.

Acosta gracefully acknowledged the chants, saying “And as this crowd is chanting that there are members of the press here who suck, I should also point out what also sucks — getting the coronavirus.”

Acosta is in many ways, a pro-wrestling style villain in Trump world, except the animus and threats of violence, have in the past been all too real. So his journalistic bravery should be acknowledged even by critics who allege CNN’s Chief White House correspondent can be a showboat. In this instance, he didn’t start the chant, but his live shot reply was pitch-perfect.

